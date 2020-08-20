Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $62.00. The stock traded as high as $55.40 and last traded at $54.60, with a volume of 114160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.37.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $320,656.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,951.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,004.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,947. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 132.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 602.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,288.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

