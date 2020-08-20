Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $62.00. The stock traded as high as $55.40 and last traded at $54.60, with a volume of 114160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.37.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.
In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $320,656.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,951.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,004.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,947. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
