WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

WLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cfra raised Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $59.78 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $75.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.