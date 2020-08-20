DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $159,000 Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,660 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in United Continental were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 8.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 2.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the first quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 11.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.59. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -23.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

