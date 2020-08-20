WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 218,711 Shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 58.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 593,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,711 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,225,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth $5,193,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at $730,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 525,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 11,380.8% during the 1st quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 525,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 520,444 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NR opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $188.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. Newpark Resources Inc has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. Analysts expect that Newpark Resources Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

