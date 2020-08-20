PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PolyOne by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in PolyOne by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PolyOne in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PolyOne in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in PolyOne by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PolyOne alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on POL. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PolyOne in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PolyOne in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

PolyOne stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. PolyOne Co. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL).

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.