Filament LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Filament LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.5% of Filament LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Filament LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,312.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,079.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,437.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,659.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.35, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

