DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $192,000 Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays cut shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $91.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

