Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 496,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.3% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $50.38.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

