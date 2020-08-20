$0.50 EPS Expected for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.97.

LULU stock opened at $358.78 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $364.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.14. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.17, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,841,113,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after acquiring an additional 721,636 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,266,000 after purchasing an additional 419,130 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $544,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

