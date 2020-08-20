Silver Viper Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Up 13,800.0% in August

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Silver Viper Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 13,800.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIPRF opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $2.21.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

