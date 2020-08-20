Short Interest in Validian Corp (OTCMKTS:VLDI) Rises By 3,175.0%

Validian Corp (OTCMKTS:VLDI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 3,175.0% from the July 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VLDI stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Validian has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

About Validian

Validian Corporation, a development stage company, provides software products to assist public and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. The company primarily offers ValidianProtect, a software only cyber security technology comprising an application and data protection platform and a data protection module, which protect the life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage, and usage of digital information on mobile, cloud, Web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases, and memory at rest, as well as in transit and in usage using wired, and wireless and mobile networks.

