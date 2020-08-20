Short Interest in Validian Corp (OTCMKTS:VLDI) Rises By 3,175.0%

Validian Corp (OTCMKTS:VLDI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 3,175.0% from the July 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VLDI stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Validian has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
About Validian
See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Validian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Validian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.