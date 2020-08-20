Charles Roach Sells 5,269 Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Stock

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) VP Charles Roach sold 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $610,993.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,202.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles Roach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inphi alerts:

On Friday, August 14th, Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of Inphi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $1,144,200.00.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $115.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. Inphi Co. has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.15.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $175.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.12 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inphi during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Inphi during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

IPHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Inphi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.