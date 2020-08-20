William J. Henderson Sells 12,000 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Stock

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Director William J. Henderson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $618,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $52.31 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 1.37.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rowe increased their target price on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at about $631,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter worth about $3,024,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter worth about $8,275,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

