Brokerages Anticipate Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Novocure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Novocure posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Novocure will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.96 million. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

NVCR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $77.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.14 and a beta of 1.62. Novocure has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.73.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $636,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,691.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 42,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $2,879,983.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,167 shares in the company, valued at $14,822,612.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,821 shares of company stock worth $4,144,663. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 984,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Novocure in the first quarter worth $103,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 338.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 171,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 132,202 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 24.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novocure by 0.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 150,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

