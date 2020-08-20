John D. Cumming Buys 64,250 Shares of Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director John D. Cumming purchased 64,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $357,872.50.

OTCMKTS:CWGL opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 11.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. Crimson Wine Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

