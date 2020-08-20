Sze Man (Simone) Suen Acquires 2,500,000 Shares of Cassini Resources Ltd (ASX:CZI) Stock

Cassini Resources Ltd (ASX:CZI) insider Sze Man (Simone) Suen bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$375,000.00 ($267,857.14).
The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37. Cassini Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.06 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of A$0.19 ($0.14). The firm has a market cap of $41.92 million and a PE ratio of -16.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.09.
About Cassini Resources
