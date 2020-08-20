Sze Man (Simone) Suen Acquires 2,500,000 Shares of Cassini Resources Ltd (ASX:CZI) Stock

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Cassini Resources Ltd (ASX:CZI) insider Sze Man (Simone) Suen bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$375,000.00 ($267,857.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37. Cassini Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.06 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of A$0.19 ($0.14). The firm has a market cap of $41.92 million and a PE ratio of -16.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.09.

About Cassini Resources

Cassini Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and explores base and precious mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum and palladium, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the West Musgrave project located in Western Australia.

