Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Major Shareholder Sells $350,894.60 in Stock

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) major shareholder Financial Services In Kingsway sold 66,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $350,894.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Services In Kingsway also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Limbach alerts:

On Friday, August 14th, Financial Services In Kingsway sold 113,891 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $597,927.75.

LMB opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.33. Limbach Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.68. Limbach had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

LMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Limbach stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,361 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Limbach at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.