Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 8,600 ($112.43) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.59) to GBX 9,000 ($117.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CSFB reissued a neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.29) to GBX 7,000 ($91.52) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($107.20) price target (up previously from GBX 7,200 ($94.13)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,700 ($87.59) to GBX 7,250 ($94.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,666.67 ($100.23).

LON RB opened at GBX 7,636 ($99.83) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,630.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,768.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.10%.

In related news, insider Nicandro Durante purchased 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,884 ($90.00) per share, for a total transaction of £11,358.60 ($14,849.78).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

