Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.79.

NYSE ALL opened at $94.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Allstate has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

