Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TMQ opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other Trilogy Metals news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 195,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $357,790.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trilogy Metals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,556 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

