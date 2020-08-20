Independent Research Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €83.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €92.08 ($108.33).

Shares of ETR RHM opened at €78.36 ($92.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -675.52. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 12-month high of €118.60 ($139.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €79.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €76.53.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

