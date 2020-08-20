ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Bank of America began coverage on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Wednesday. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.80.

NYSEARCA CMD opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.15. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.65 million.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Analyst Recommendations for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD)

