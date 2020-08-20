Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57. The company has a market cap of $435.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.82. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 130,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 19.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

