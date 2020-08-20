Stifel Nicolaus Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $262.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $262.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Autodesk from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.46.
Shares of ADSK opened at $242.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 143.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.56. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $251.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.66.
In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,211,108. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
