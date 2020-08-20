Stifel Nicolaus Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $262.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $262.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Autodesk from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.46.

Shares of ADSK opened at $242.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 143.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.56. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $251.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,211,108. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

