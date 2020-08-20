Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WCH. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €77.90 ($91.65).

WCH stock opened at €85.76 ($100.89) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.29. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 52 week high of €83.98 ($98.80). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €74.47 and its 200 day moving average is €60.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.11.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

