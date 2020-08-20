BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Citigroup downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.29.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $118.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.61 and a beta of 1.05.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $16,430,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,551,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $300,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,606,515 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More: What is a bull market?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

