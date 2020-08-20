NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital cut NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $25.25.

NTCT stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $183.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,405,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after buying an additional 46,749 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,154,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 72,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

