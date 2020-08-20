Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 215 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 8.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 10.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 8.4% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in eHealth by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter worth $29,000.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.14. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.73.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $142,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,133.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,496 and have sold 41,444 shares valued at $5,024,519. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $127.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on eHealth from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.67.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.