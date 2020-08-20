Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $222,000 Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Medpace by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Medpace by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Medpace by 3.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.8% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $127.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $144.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $861,632.80. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 16,485 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total value of $2,113,047.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at $79,041,299.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 988,482 shares of company stock worth $116,978,994 over the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

