Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 81,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,712,000. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

Shares of EVRG opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. Evergy has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

