Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 10,264 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 114,673 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 92.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 36.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $411.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $422.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at $472,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,015 shares of company stock worth $6,849,135. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

