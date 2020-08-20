ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 23.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 3.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 15.9% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 53.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CCXI. ValuEngine lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In related news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $2,183,519.10. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 109,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 133,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $7,268,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,350,078 shares of company stock worth $78,767,977. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ChemoCentryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. Equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.