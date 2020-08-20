Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 119.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the first quarter valued at $88,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLDR shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

CLDR opened at $11.58 on Thursday. Cloudera Inc has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,398,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,053,176.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $512,270.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,973. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

