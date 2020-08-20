Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 464 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Itron by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Itron by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Itron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $65.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.34. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.65 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $29,823.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $25,241.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $362,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,840 shares of company stock worth $265,247. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITRI. Cowen dropped their price target on Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Itron from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

