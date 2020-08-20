Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,499 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $323,111,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,824,000 after purchasing an additional 592,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,361,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,867,000 after purchasing an additional 551,096 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $277.97 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $279.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

