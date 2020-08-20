Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,361,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,743,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,734,000 after buying an additional 1,090,947 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $7,966,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,585,000 after buying an additional 735,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1,145.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 664,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 610,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 81.16%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

