Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

NYSE VMC opened at $128.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

