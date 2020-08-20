Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in CBRE Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,027,609.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,861,755.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $887,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,482.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,696 shares of company stock worth $3,958,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

