Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 34.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 12.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 70.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 8.53. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,576,473.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,283.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

