Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP R Douglas Rose bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $58,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,666.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $293,440 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.24.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $178.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMBI. ValuEngine lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

