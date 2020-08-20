Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in SVMK were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 3.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SVMK by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SVMK by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SVMK by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erika H. James sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,298 shares of company stock worth $8,310,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $22.75 on Thursday. SVMK Inc has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.53.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVMK Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SVMK shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SVMK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

