Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 24.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 23.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

ALRM opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.84. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $74.66.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 2,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,481. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 5,616,451 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $264,254,019.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,801,900 shares of company stock valued at $276,275,066 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

