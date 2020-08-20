Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,701,000 after buying an additional 113,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,601,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,977,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kellogg by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,747,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,790,000 after purchasing an additional 692,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,235,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,127,000 after purchasing an additional 53,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,816,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,028,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.32 per share, for a total transaction of $189,035.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,201.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares in the company, valued at $327,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 507,500 shares of company stock worth $34,183,625. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.09. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

