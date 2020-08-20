Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Position Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $144.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

In other news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 2,700 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $46,926.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,942.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

