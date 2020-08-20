LSV Asset Management Sells 20,674 Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,674 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.93% of Wayside Technology Group worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSTG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 40.4% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSTG opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, Director Michael Faith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $59,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

