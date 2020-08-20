LSV Asset Management Purchases 15,800 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 37.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Webster Financial by 1,217.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 238,950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Webster Financial by 134.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 141,309 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Webster Financial by 46.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 69,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.66. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.68 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

