LSV Asset Management Sells 2,800 Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 4,710.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

UNFI opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. United Natural Foods Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.43.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.95.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

