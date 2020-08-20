LSV Asset Management Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 171,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,814,000 after acquiring an additional 639,833 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,646,000 after acquiring an additional 227,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,226,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,989,000 after buying an additional 199,714 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:MDT opened at $101.56 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.06.
In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.52.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
Further Reading: Return On Assets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.