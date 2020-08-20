LSV Asset Management Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 171,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,814,000 after acquiring an additional 639,833 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,646,000 after acquiring an additional 227,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,226,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,989,000 after buying an additional 199,714 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT opened at $101.56 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

