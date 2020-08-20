LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.22% of Univest Financial worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 41,682 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

UVSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Univest Financial in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Univest Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Univest Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

UVSP stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Univest Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $505.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $61.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial Corp will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

