LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 78.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 6.8% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 125,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

